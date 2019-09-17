Bernstein doesn’t see much upside from UTX-RTN merger

A day after being upgraded at JPMorgan, Raytheon was downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Bernstein, which wrote that it had low expectations for the company's merger with United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).

"We do not expect significant value creation from this deal, although not much value destruction either," analyst Douglas Harned wrote in a research note.

Raytheon had been Bernstein’s top defense pick "given its international exposure and strong positioning in missiles and missile defense," but it now cut its PT to $212 (from $219), and lifted UTX's target to $154 (from $143).

RTN -0.6% premarket

Source: Bloomberg First Word