JPMorgan Chase to build tech hub in Scotland

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) plans to build a new technology center in the heart of Glasgow's international finance district.

Scheduled to open in 2022, the building will have the capacity for up to 2,700 employees.

The development will be one of the first buildings constructed under Planning Policy CDP 5 (Resource Efficiency) of the Glasgow City Development Plan, which sets energy efficiency and CO2 emission performance standards.

JPMorgan Chase currently employs ~2,000 people in Glasgow and is the largest technology employer and recruiter in Scotland.