Repsol cancels Dril-Quip contract for Vietnam project

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) -3.4% pre-market after Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF) terminates its contract award for the Ca Rong Do project offshore Vietnam.

The contract was awarded in Feb. 2018 and was last extended until Dec. 31, 2019, but the project had suffered from several delays.

DRQ will remove Ca Rong Do's $82M contract value from its backlog, but the project was not included in its 2019 revenue guidance due to the delays and uncertainty.

DRQ says it expects to achieve previously announced guidance of $75M-$95M of product bookings and $100M-$110M of revenue per quarter for the rest of 2019.