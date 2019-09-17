CRISPR gene editing shows promise in diabetes

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) and collaboration partner Viacyte announce encouraging data on the use of CRISPR/Cas9 to edit a pluripotent stem cell line called CyT49 that is being used to generate islet progenitor cells for type 1 diabetes (T1D) clinical trials. The data were presented at the Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes in Barcelona.

The results showed that CyT49 can be successfully edited with CRISPR. The ultimate goal is the creation of an immune system-evading cell replacement therapy for T1D, an autoimmune disorder in which the body's immune system destroys certain cells in the pancreas that make insulin.

The companies are currently evaluating a preclinical-stage candidate.