Holiday sales seen accelerating this year

AlixPartners forecasts retail sales in the U.S. will rise between 4.4% and 5.3% this holiday season. Last year, holiday sales disappointed by only rising 2.9%.

The global consulting firm says "unprecedented uncertainty" might be the best term to to characterize the upcoming holiday season. "From on-again, off-again tariffs, to a growing chorus concerned about a recession, a looming election and geopolitical uncertainty, this season is unlike any in recent memory. While our forecast is bullish, we are nevertheless advising clients to be nimble," notes AlixPartners' Joel Bines.

