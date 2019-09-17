Airline sector sell-off seen as overdone

Blue Line Futures Bill Baruch sees an opportunity for airline investors to take advantage of the seasonal upward swing in oil prices.

"That's because crude oil peaks in September, October and over the last 20 years has averaged from peak to trough about an 8% sell-off, and this brings a good support to airlines. So, I’m not saying the top in crude oil is here right now, but we could see crude oil top around $65 to $66 [per barrel], and that again is going to be supportive to airlines," he notes.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) and Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) are two names in the sector seen trending by the research firm in the right direction.

Several other Wall Street analysts are out with notes today calling the sell-off in airline stocks a likely overreaction with Saudi oil production seen recovering nicely.