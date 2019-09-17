Jefferies EPS estimates, price target lowered by KBW

KBW lowers its Q3 and full-year 2019 EPS estimates for Jefferies Financial (NYSE:JEF), reflecting final mark-to-market on the quarter ended Aug. 31, writes analyst Michael Brown in a note.

Trims price target to $22 from $23.

KBW now sees Q3 EPS at 25 cents vs. 31 cents previously; FY2019 estimate cut to $1.05 from $1.12, mainly due to lower ECM and DCM revenue, partly offset by lower expenses.

Sees Jefferies tangible book value ending year at $25.74 vs. prior estimate of $27.28.

Keeps market perform rating.

Via Bloomberg First Word.

KBW's rating contrasts with Quant rating of Very Bullish and Sell-Side average rating of Outperform (1 Buy, 1 Hold).