Leap up 5% premarket on encouraging DKN-01 data

Thinly traded nano cap Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) is up 5% premarket on light volume in response to updated data from its ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating lead candidate DKN-01, as monotherapy and in combination with chemo agent paclitaxel, in patients with advanced gynecological cancers. The results will be presented at the International Gynecologic Cancer Society Annual Global Meeting taking place in Rio de Janeiro on Friday, September 20. Highlights:

One patient who partially responded to DKN-01 alone has transitioned to a complete response.

Patients with Wnt-activating mutations have longer progression-free survival (PFS) as do patients with DKK1-high tumors.

Median overall survival has not been reached in patients with Wnt-activating mutations (compared to 321 days in patients without these mutations) nor in patients with DKK1-high cancer (compared to 365 days for DKK1-low patients).

DKN-01 is a humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody that binds to Dickkopf-1 (DKK1), a protein associated with a poor prognosis in a range of cancers. Specifically, it inhibits a pathway called canonical Wnt/Beta-catenin which plays a key role in embryonic development, cell proliferation and differentiation. The company says patients with confirmed Wnt pathway alterations experience a greater duration of clinical benefit from DKN-01.