Cheniere Energy, EOG Resources ink long-term gas supply deal

Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) signs a 15-year natural gas supply deal with EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), with some of the gas tied to Asian spot liquefied natural gas prices.

Under the deal terms, EOG will sell natural gas to Cheniere beginning in early 2020, with the quantity starting at 140K MMBtu/day and increasing to 440K MMBtu/day.

Cheniere says it will own and market the LNG produced from the initial 140K MMBtu/day of gas supply, and EOG will receive a price linked to the Platts Japan Korea Marker, which is becoming Asia's spot LNG benchmark price.

The move towards an LNG price link will give Cheniere more flexibility in selling gas on a price structure that could be more attractive to Asian buyers.

Most of the gas from the EOG deal will support Cheniere's Corpus Christi Stage III expansion project, which is still pending a permit decision from U.S. regulators and a final investment decision.