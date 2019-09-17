Tauriga Sciences commences production of Pomegranate flavored Tauri-Gum

Sep. 17, 2019 8:06 AM ETTauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG)TAUGBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Tauriga Sciences (OTCPK:TAUG) has commenced production of its Pomegranate flavored version of Tauri-Gum - CBD Infused Chewing Gum. Initial production is expected to be completed by early November 2019.
  • To date, the Company has launched two previous Tauri-Gum flavors: Mint and Blood Orange. This initial Pomegranate production run will be comprised of 8,750 – 9,000 blister packs or 875 - 900 retail display boxes.
  • Similar to the existing flavored products, the Pomegranate version of Tauri-Gum will be certified as Kosher and classified as Vegan. It will be available on its E-Commerce site at $17.99 per blister pack.
