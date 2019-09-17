GM commits to U.S. battery cell development

General Motors (NYSE:GM) will commit to invest $7B in an all-electric pickup truck and an advanced battery system in the U.S. as part of its contract talks with the United Auto Workers, according to Reuters.

The Detroit automaker also indicated over the weekend it would make investments broadly in eight facilities in four states.

GM has known all year about the UAW contract expiration and planned strategically around the threat of a walkout, making today's news of U.S. battery cell development perhaps the bigger story.