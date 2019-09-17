Chipotle to go national with carne asada

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) plans to introduce its new steak option on the menu on September 19.

Carne Asada is described by the restaurant chain as a premium protein cut into tender slices, seasoned with fresh squeezed lime and finished with hand-chopped cilantro and a blend of signature spices. Chipotle also notes that Carne Asada has been officially approved for the Whole30 program, and is compliant with a Paleo diet.

The steak items was piloted at stores in Cincinnati, Ohio and Fresno, California.

Perhaps more than any other restaurant chain, Chipotle has moved the social media buzz meter with its menu introductions and seen sizable store traffic jumps in the past.

Source: Press Release