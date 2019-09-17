Guggenheim sees two-bagger in Orchard Therapeutics in premarket analyst action

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) initiated with Buy rating and $19 (28% upside) price target at BTIG Research.
Lexaria Bioscience (OTCQX:LXRP) initiated with Buy rating at Eight Capital.
Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) initiated with Buy rating and $31 (100% upside) price target at Guggenheim.
BioCardia (OTCQB:BCDA) initiated with Buy rating and $24 (375% upside) price target at Dawson James.
NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) upgraded to Neutral at Dougherty & Co.
The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) downgraded to Neutral with a $55 (13% upside) price target at Citigroup. Shares down 2% premarket.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox