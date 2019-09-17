Guggenheim sees two-bagger in Orchard Therapeutics in premarket analyst action

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) initiated with Buy rating and $19 (28% upside) price target at BTIG Research.

Lexaria Bioscience (OTCQX:LXRP) initiated with Buy rating at Eight Capital.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) initiated with Buy rating and $31 (100% upside) price target at Guggenheim.

BioCardia (OTCQB:BCDA) initiated with Buy rating and $24 (375% upside) price target at Dawson James.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) upgraded to Neutral at Dougherty & Co.