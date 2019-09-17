Marriott Vacations Worldwide announces $300M offering of senior notes

Marriott Ownership Resorts, wholly owned subsidiary of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) intends to offer $300M of senior notes due 2028.

The Issuer intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes offering to redeem all of the $139.9M outstanding amount of 5.625% Senior Notes due 2023 issued by Interval Acquisition Corp., to redeem all of the $88.2M outstanding of 5.625% Senior Notes due 2023 issued by us and ILG, LLC, to repay a portion of the outstanding borrowings under our $600M revolving credit facility, to pay transaction expenses and fees in connection with each of the foregoing and for general corporate purposes.