HBO strikes with streaming deal for Big Bang Theory

Another major development in the war for streaming content has dropped this morning.

HBO (NYSE:T) reportedly has landed an exclusive arrangement for The Big Bang Theory to stream on HBO Max.

The five-year deal is said to worth more than $1B and will include traditional cable syndication under the AT&T umbrella.

"This show has been a hit virtually around the globe, it’s one of the biggest shows on broadcast television of the last decade, and the fact that we get to bring it to a streaming platform for the first time in the US is a coup for our new offering," states WarnerMedia Chairman Robert Greenblatt.