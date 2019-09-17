DURECT up 13% premarket on positive DUR-928 data

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) is up 13% premarket on average volume in response to positive results from a Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating lead candidate DUR-928 in patients with alcoholic hepatitis (AH).

19 patients receiving DUR-928 experienced greater reductions in bilirubin (day 7 and day 28), MELD (Model for End-stage Liver Disease) scores (day 28) and Lille scores (used to assess AH prognosis after seven days of treatment) compared to a historical control group from an AH study conducted at the University of Louisville.

On the safety front, DUR-928 was well-tolerated with no treatment-related serious adverse events reported at any dose level.

The company plans to meet with the FDA to discuss the design of the next study as well as a regulatory path to approval.

DUR-928 is a small molecule drug that modulates the activity of various nuclear receptors involved in liver homeostasis (stable function). It is under development for the potential treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), NASH and AH.