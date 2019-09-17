Square's investments may drive 'noisy' earnings, Wedbush says

Square (NYSE:SQ) may continue to lag its peers as the fintech's expected investments over a 6- to 12-month period could compress EBITDA margins, Wedbush analyst Moshe Katri writes.

Management has hinted at investments and the transition may be "noisy" and weigh on revenue growth amid increased competition, Katri said.

Keeps neutral rating and $75 price target.

Via Bloomberg First Word.

Square gains 1.1% i n premarket trading.

Quant rating Neutral; Sell-Side average rating Hold (9 Buy, 6 Outperform, 19 Hold, 1 Underperform, 3 Sell).

In the past six months, Square has declined 23% vs. information technology median performance of 2.0% during the same period.