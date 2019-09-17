Coupa bull sees 20x revenue multiple

Brokerage firm FBN Securities starts Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) at Outperform and a $165 price target.

The firm says COUP is in "break-out" mode and "deserves at least a 20x revenue multiple" due to its rare position as a SaaS company with 50%+ organic growth rates and a strong competitive position.

FBN says Coupa is "well on its way toward achieving its $1B revenue target," up from the $260.4M in FY19 revenue.