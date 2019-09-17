Cracker Barrel +3% on earnings beat

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) reports comparable restaurant sales rose 3.8% in Q4, representing a 3.6% increase in average check and a 0.2% increase in comparable store restaurant traffic.

Comparable retail sales up 0.4%.

The average menu price advanced ~2.3% for the quarter.

Restaurant revenue expanded 5.4% to $650.1M.

Retail revenue grew 1% to $136.99M.

Operating margin rate +10 bps to 10.1%.

Store count +7 Y/Y to 667.

FY2020 Guidance: Total revenue: $3.15B to $3.20B; Comparable store restaurant sales: +2% to +3%; Comparable store retail sales: ~+1%; Depreciation expense: ~$110M to $115M; Net interest expense: ~$14M; Operating margin rate: ~9%; Adjusted EPS: $9.30 to $9.45; Capex: $115M to $125M; Tax rate: ~17%.

CBRL +3.13% premarket.

