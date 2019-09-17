Saudi Aramco to delay some PetroChina oil loadings - Reuters

Saudi Aramco has told PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) that some of its loadings of light crude oil for October will be delayed by ~10 days following the attacks on the Saudi oil infrastructure, Reuters reports, citing a senior Chinese state oil source.

Aramco will still supply the same grades and volumes requested for PTR's October nominations, but some September loadings of light crude cargoes will be swapped to heavier grades with no delays or change in volumes, according to the report.

Aramco's Abqaiq processing plant, which was damaged in the attack, processes crude from the Ghawar, Shaybah and Khurais fields that produce Arab Light or Arab Extra Light crude oil grades.

China is Saudi's largest oil customer, taking up 25% of the kingdom's exports, with Sinopec (NYSE:SNP) the dominant buyer.

Asia, which has been increasing its reliance on crude exports from Saudi Arabia and away from Iran and Venezuela, likely will feel the greatest strain from the Saudi production outages.