Macau casino revenue tracking positive again

Nomura Instinet updates on Macau gaming revenue trends after tracking last week's action in the region.

Gross gaming revenue rose by about 3% compared to the prior week and is forecast by analyst Harry Curtis and team to rise 2% to 3% year-over-year for the full month.

Investors in the sector have been looking forward to this month, with the year-ago comparable looking easier to match or top. Calmer tariff rhetoric and some cooling down in the Hong Kong protests could also be supportive of VIP traffic.

Macau casino stocks fell earlier today in Hong Kong along with the Hang Seng Index, which could pressure the U.S.-traded parents when the market opens.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY). MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO), Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).

