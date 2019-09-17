Ampio Pharma advancing late-stage study AP-003-A

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:AMPE) is up 3% premarket on the heels of an update on its Phase 3 study of AP-003-A in patients with knee osteoarthritis-related pain.

As of September 16, the Company has enrolled 661 patients. 423 have been injected and an additional 52 have been approved for treatment.

186 of the consented patients did not meet inclusion/exclusion criteria (~28% of the consented) and will not be participating in the trial. The criteria were established in order to align patient profiles with its previous single-injection studies.

FDA has authorized the use of 8 additional clinical sites, which will be operational by the end of September and will bring the total number of active sites to 25.