Weyerhaeuser Michigan deal exceeds analyst estimates, RBC says

Weyerhaeuser's (NYSE:WY) $300M sale of timberlands in Michigan came in "well above" analysts' estimates, Royal Bank of Canada analyst Paul Quinn writes, noting that "other timberlands could be on the market for the right price."

RBC estimates that WY's Northern timberland portfolio contributes ~$1.14 per share of value to the company's total portfolio.

A similar multiple to the Michigan sale would increase RBC's estimate of Northern timberlands to ~ $1.62, though Quinn warns that the two may not be comparable.

via Bloomberg First Word.

YTD, Weyerhaeuser has risen 26% vs. 25% for the S&P 500 Real Estate Index.