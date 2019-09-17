Alexandria Real Estate to develop mixed-use campus in Seattle

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) is selected to develop an ~800K rentable-square-foot innovation campus in the last large, undeveloped site, totaling almost 3 acres, in Seattle's Lake Union submarket.

Alexandria's multi-use campus will consist of two 13-story office/laboratory towers, a 30,000 RSF community center, on-site affordable housing, a farm-to-table restaurant, ground-floor retail, and an improved pedestrian walkway on 8th Avenue surrounded by public spaces with outdoor seating.

The project prioritizes sustainable building practices and contributes substantial philanthropic support, including $5M toward initiatives to address homelessness in Seattle.