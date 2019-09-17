Charter offers senior unsecured notes due 2030

CCO Holdings, LLC and CCO Holdings Capital Corp., subsidiaries of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) intend to offer senior unsecured notes due 2030.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes for general corporate purposes, including to fund potential buybacks of Class A common stock of Charter or common units of Charter Communications Holdings, LLC and to repay certain indebtedness, including some or all of CCO Holdings' 5.250% senior notes due 2021 and/or 5.750% senior notes due 2024.