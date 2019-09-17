UBS throws in the towel on bear TJX call

UBS comes off its bearish stance on TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX).

The firm changed its view due to the likelihood of TJX gaining more market share due to tariffs and the preference of consumers for TJX's value-for-money offering over other retailers’ strategies.

"Further share gains likely mean TJX is able to maintain its premium 21x P/E, particularly since the market remains fearful of a recession and is gravitating to 'defensive' stocks such as TJX. Also, we raise our FY19 and FY20 EPS estimates 3% and 12%, respectively," sums UBS in its note. The price target on TJX is lifted to $58.

The turnaround by UBS on the retailer means that only one sell-side analyst out of 26 covering the stock has a Sell-equivalent rating.