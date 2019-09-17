Tetra Tech wins $48M USAID global marine pollution prevention contract

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) awarded Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) a $48M contract to reduce and prevent the global pollution of marine debris in our oceans.

“This contract represents a paradigm shift in addressing the problem of marine debris at its source rather than once the waste reaches the ocean,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “Tetra Tech is pleased to support USAID in this landmark program to reduce marine plastic pollution worldwide and improve the health of our oceans and coastal cities.”