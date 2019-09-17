Sirius cancels $500M bond; U.K.'s biggest mining project at risk

Sirius Minerals (OTCPK:SRUXF) says it canceled a plan to raise $500M in a bond sale and will delay its polyhalite mine in North Yorkshire, U.K., sending shares plunging by more than half in London trading.

The cancellation of the bond issue follows an earlier postponement due to weak bond market conditions, and Sirius says the U.K. government turned down a new request for backing.

Sirius says it will conduct a six-month review to work out cost savings.

The company plans to tunnel under the North York Moors to exploit what it says is the world's largest deposit of polyhalite, a multi-nutrient fertilizer.