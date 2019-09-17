Two new Abbott devices for pediatric use CE Mark'd

Abbott (NYSE:ABT) announces CE Mark certification for its Masters HP 15mm rotatable mechanical heart valve and its Amplatzer Piccolo Occluder.

The Masters HP device, the world's smallest mechanical heart valve, is indicated for mitral or aortic valve replacement in babies and toddlers.

The Amplatzer Piccolo, smaller than a pea, is used to treat a congenital opening in the heart called patent ductus arteriosus in babies weighing as little as 1 kg.

The Masters HP valve was approved in the U.S. in March 2018 and in Canada in October 2018. The Amplatzer Piccolo was approved in the U.S. in January 2019.