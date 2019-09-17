Accelerate Diagnostics slips on bearish WDR report

Thinly traded Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX -0.3%) slips in early trade, albeit on turnover of only 80K shares, on the heels of a bearish report from SA Contributor White Diamond Research (WDR).
WDR believes the company's flagship Pheno system is only a niche product since design limitations prevent it from replacing tissue culture.
H1 sales were a modest $3.6M, up 43% from a year ago, but well below sales that would justify its $1B market cap.
WDR sees almost 70% downside risk in the stock with its $6 price target.
