NBCU sets 'Peacock' streaming service for April launch

NBCUniversal (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has unveiled details of its upcoming major streaming service, to be called "Peacock."

It's coming in April, and will launch with more than 15,000 hours of content.

That will come alongside an all-out marketing effort coinciding with NBC's coverage of the 2020 Summer Olympics.

It will be the exclusive streaming home for The Office (which will depart Netflix) as well as Parks and Recreation, among other library titles to come (including 30 Rock, Battlestar Galactica, Everybody Loves Raymond, Frasier, Saturday Night Live and more).

It will also feature original shows including reboots of Battlestar Galactica, Saved by the Bell and Punky Brewster along with non-exclusive feature films.

Pricing and formal launch date are yet unannounced.