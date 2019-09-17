Stocks edge lower as Fed kicks off policy meeting

Stocks are mostly lower following a relatively quiet overnight and ahead of the Fed's monetary policy meeting which begins today; Dow -0.2% , S&P -0.1% , Nasdaq flat.

The consensus expects a 25 basis-point rate cut from the Fed today, but "the drama is centered on just how strongly the Fed will signal that it's going to cut rates again by the end of 2019," says Tom Essaye of The Sevens Report. "It'll be the 'dots' and statement that determine whether the Fed meets market expectations."

Crude oil futures, fairly quiet overnight after spiking 15% yesterday, have plunged lower following a report that Saudi production might return to normal faster than expected; WTI October crude -5% to $59.74/bbl.

European markets also are mixed, with France's CAC +0.1% , U.K.'s FTSE flat and Germany's DAX -0.4% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.1% but China's Shanghai Composite -1.7% .

In the U.S., Corning -8.1% after cutting sales guidance for its display and optical segments, and Kraft Heinz -3.9% after 3G Capital sold 9.3% of its stake.

Looking at the S&P 500 sectors, energy ( -1.7% ) fell suddenly after the Saudi report, while the real estate ( +0.7% ), utilities ( +0.7% ) and consumer staples ( +0.4% ) sectors are the early leaders.

U.S. Treasury prices are little changed, with the two-year and 10-year yields both down a basis point at 1.75% and 1.83%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index flat at 98.58.