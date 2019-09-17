Tech | Top News

Stephenson defends AT&T media plan amid Elliott push

SA News Editor

AT&T's (T -0.4%) chief Randall Stephenson says that recently promoted No. 2 John Stankey is in a "pretty good position" to take over as CEO "if he executes the play" -- even as activist Elliott Management is looking for a leadership change at the top.

Stephenson spoke up for Stankey to kick off Goldman Sachs' Communacopia conference this morning.

"We're going to evaluate [Elliott's letter] and see what makes sense for our shareholders," Stephenson said.

Asked about the deals Elliott criticized -- buying DirecTV and Time Warner -- Stephenson said "If you had asked me that question five years ago, I’d be hard-pressed to say it makes sense, in the old world. In the new world, it makes all the sense in the world.”

Stankey is in the middle of a heavy integration of Time Warner, including breaking down longtime "silos" in the business, but removing him in the middle of that process could result in some chaos.

