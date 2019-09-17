BAML breaks down possible MGM casino deal

Bank of America Merrill Lynch calls Blackstone (BX +0.6%) a credible counterparty for a large scale MGM Resorts (MGM -0.9%) real estate transaction.
Digging into the numbers, BAML says a 3rd party sale by MGM would require a premium above the ~14X that MGM Growth Properties (MGP -0.5%) trades at and that has been paid for other Las Vegas assets by VICI. "Assuming 15-17x EBITDA and 1.8x rent coverage, Bellagio and MGM Grand could yield gross proceeds of up to $7B and would be highly accretive to MGM, which trades at ~10x 2019E EV/EBITDA," reasons analyst Shaun Kelley.
Yesterday, Bloomberg reported on potential interest by Blackstone for Bellagio and MGM Grand.
