More on Concrete Pumping Q3 earnings

Concrete Pumping's (BBCP -9% ) Q3 revenue increased 18% Y/Y to $78.7M, largely attributable Capital Pumping acquisition along with coupled with growth in many of the Company’s existing core markets, partially offset by strengthening US$ on the U.K. segment’s reported results

On a pro forma basis, revenue increased 3% and on constant currency basis sales were up +4%.

Gross profit margin improved 430bps to 49.6% due to the post-acquisition contribution from Capital Pumping, favorable fuel pricing and better procurement costs; adjusted EBITDA margin increased 540bps to 38.9%.

The company had $4.5M of cash, $439.1M of total outstanding debt and $21.8M of available borrowing capacity under its ABL Credit Agreement.

For 2019, the company forecasts revenues of ~$284M and adjusted EBITDA to be ~$95M

