Cowen expects more outperformance from Lululemon

Cowen walks away from a meeting with Lululemon (LULU +0.9% ) management confident in its Outperform rating on the retailer.

The bra business and loyalty program are seen as two strong catalysts for Lululemon.

"Our confidence in the product cycle, emerging opportunities and management's vision for the brand continues to rise. Raising 2020 price target to $235, 35x FY21E EPS. The brand and community based model underpins a return on capital structure that is higher than any business in N. American retail," notes analyst John Kernan.

Cowen's price target of $235 is above the 52-week high of $204.44 and consensus sell-side PT of $209.33.