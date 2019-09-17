More high-level HBO execs to exit - report

While AT&T (T -0.7% ) chief Randall Stephenson is defending his company's media plays this morning, more senior HBO staffers are headed for the exits, Dylan Byers reports.

At least four senior-level staff (leader in legal, sales, human resources and data analytics) will leave over the next few weeks, Byers says, along with many of their deputies and direct reports.

That's due either to frustrations with WarnerMedia chief John Stankey or as a result of his consolidation efforts, according to the report. Many are frustrated with HBO's transformation from a premium content boutique into the anchor for the mass-market HBO Max.

That continues an exodus begun since the deal closed, with more than 15 executives, managers and producers who have left.