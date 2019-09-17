Reliant Bancorp slumps 8.3% on proposed $37.2M acquisition

  • Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) falls 8.3% after agreeing to acquire Tennessee Community Bank Holdings (OTCPK:TNCB) in a stock and cash transaction valued at ~$37.2M.
  • The proposed deal will create the third-largest community bank by deposits headquartered in the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, TN, Metropolitan Statistical Area based on financial data as of June 30, 2019.
  • Under terms of the agreement, TCB Holdings shareholders will get 0.769 shares of Reliant common stock and $17.13 in cash for each TNCB share.
  • Based on Reliant's 20-day-volume-weighted average closing price per share on Sept. 16, 2019, the TCNB shares are valued at $23.06.
  • Reliant sees the deal adding ~10.5% to 2020 EPS and 12.5% to 2021 EPS; sees it as 5.3% dilutive to tangible book value per share at closing with an earnback period of less than three years.
