Oil -5% as Saudi output could return to normal faster than expected

Crude oil plunges suddenly in reaction to a Reuters report that says Saudi Aramco is close to restoring 70% of the 5.7M bbl/day of production knocked offline by the weekend attacks, and output likely will be fully back online in the next 2-3 weeks.

U.S. WTI October crude -4.4% to $60.11/bbl; Brent -5% to $65.52/bbl.

The impact on Saudi oil exports has been "minimal" following the attack because of ample storage, according to the report, citing top Saudi sources briefed on the oil operations.

