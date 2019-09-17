Destination Maternity slips 13% post Q2 results

Destination Maternity (DEST -13.2% ) reported Q2 revenue decrease of 11.9% Y/Y to $84.9M, impacted by the net closure of 6 owned locations and 55 leased lease locations and decrease in comparable sales.

Comparable sales decreased 10.5% Y/Y.

Q2 Gross margin declined by 32 bps to 51.4%.

Q2 Operating loss reduced to $2.16M from $2.83M a year ago.

Adj. EBITDA was $1.98M (-49.8% Y/Y): and margin declined bps 176 bps to 2.3%.

SG&A expenses reduced by 9.9% Y/Y to $45.15M and as percentage of sales was 53.2% up by 121 bps.

Inventory was $67.69M, a decrease of 4.5% Q/Q.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $1.42M, compared to $5.85M a year ago.

Company says they are reviewing various potential strategic and financial alternatives. Company has retained Greenhill & Co as financial advisor to assist with its strategic alternatives review.

