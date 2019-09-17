Energy stocks dive as crude oil plunges

Oil and gas names (XLE -1.7%) tumble into the red following a report that Saudi Arabia could fully restore its lost oil production within 2-3 weeks.
The news is negative for oil and gas stocks, such as CHK -8.3%, APA -7.6%, MRO -6.4%, HAL -5.9%, HES -5.6%, DVN -5.1%, [EOG -5%, [PXD]] -4.5%, SLB -4.3%, OXY -3.5%, BHGE -3.4%, COP -2.4%, BP -2%.
39 energy companies in the S&P 1500 jumped at least 10% yesterday as crude prices popped nearly 15%, and all are lower today: WLL, UNT, HPR, SM, OAS, DNR, QEP, VAL, MUR, PTEN, REI, CRZO, RES, SPN, NBR, CPE, APA, GPOR, CHK, SLCA, MTDR, LPI, HP, RIG, DO, WPX, DVN, XEC, APY, RRC, MRO, SRCI, HES, HAL, PVAC, PDCE, CLB, BCEI, CJ
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox