Energy stocks dive as crude oil plunges

Oil and gas names (XLE -1.7% ) tumble into the red following a report that Saudi Arabia could fully restore its lost oil production within 2-3 weeks.

The news is negative for oil and gas stocks, such as CHK -8.3% , APA -7.6% , MRO -6.4% , HAL -5.9% , HES -5.6% , DVN -5.1% , [EOG -5% , [PXD]] -4.5% , SLB -4.3% , OXY -3.5% , BHGE -3.4% , COP -2.4% , BP -2% .

39 energy companies in the S&P 1500 jumped at least 10% yesterday as crude prices popped nearly 15%, and all are lower today: WLL, UNT, HPR, SM, OAS, DNR, QEP, VAL, MUR, PTEN, REI, CRZO, RES, SPN, NBR, CPE, APA, GPOR, CHK, SLCA, MTDR, LPI, HP, RIG, DO, WPX, DVN, XEC, APY, RRC, MRO, SRCI, HES, HAL, PVAC, PDCE, CLB, BCEI, CJ