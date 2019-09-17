Fund managers boost U.S. stock allocations, BofAML survey finds

Mutual fund managers are increasing their bets on U.S. stocks, according to the September Bank of America Merrill Lynch fund manager survey.

Even as recession fears mount, allocation to U.S. equities increased 15 percentage points to a net 17% overweight, the biggest increase since June 2018.

Bonds, however, suffered with allocation falling 14 pp to a net 36% underweight following August, which saw the highest allocation since September 2011.

Global equities allocation gained 8 pp from August to a net 4% underweight.