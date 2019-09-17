Cameron LNG says now loading on schedule despite technical problem

Sempra Energy (SRE +1.1% ) says its Cameron LNG export terminal in Louisiana is loading cargoes according to schedule despite finding a technical fault at its facilities.

Cameron LNG says its contractors found "an issue related to an electrical component and the teams are working expeditiously to bring the matter to a resolution."

Liquefied natural gas traders said last Friday that Cameron had declared force majeure due to technical issues at the export terminal but that the impact on volumes was not yet clear.