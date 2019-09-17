EEOC looks for Walmart to resolve female wage gap issue

Walmart (WMT +0.6% ) likely discriminated against 178 female workers in its stores, according to Equal Employment Opportunity Commission memos seen by The Wall Street Journal. The discrimination alleged by the EEOC was in the form of lower pay or denied promotions due to gender.

The memos indicate that the EEOC wants Walmart to find a resolution to the issue, including a settlement and changed practices.

The female wage gap issue is hardly limited to Walmart, having been confirmed in many broad studies by third-party data aggregators.

Walmart says the allegations are dated and not indicative of the current experiences of its workforce.