Bloom Energy a bankruptcy candidate - Hindenburg Research

Once touted as a possible "holy grail" of clean energy, writes Hindenburg Investment Research on Seeking Alpha, Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) is more likely another Solyndra or Theranos.

Hindenburg claims to have unearthed $2B+ in undisclosed servicing liabilities that even the recent stock plunge has failed to price in.

"Contrary to myths about Bloom, our research indicates that Bloom’s technology is not sustainable, clean, green, or remotely profitable."

Shares are down another 20% today.

Previously: Bloom Energy crashes as California, New York connection halts spook investors (Aug. 13)