Corning -7.2% as analysts weigh forecast cuts
Sep. 17, 2019
- Corning (NYSE:GLW) is 7.2% lower after cutting forecasts in its optical and display segments, on share volume that has nearly tripled daily averages at midmorning.
- Macro conditions have gotten worse for the company over the past couple of weeks, Citigroup notes, and it will review its own numbers after talking with Corning. It notes that still-significant benefits from 5G investment "have not kicked off yet in full force to offset declines in fiber."
- It's the second cut in expectations in the display area, Jefferies' George Notter says, and yet "we see scope for further fundamental pressure on the business as the implementation of tariffs create a drag in the industry." He's cut his price target to $27 from $29.50, vs. current price of $27.88.
- Cross Research cut its recommendation to Hold from a previous Buy.
- Sell-side analysts overall rate it an Outperform, and Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish, while Corning has a Quant Rating of Neutral.