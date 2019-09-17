Petrobras to hold fuel prices steady, Bolsonaro says

Brazil's Pres. Bolsonaro and Petrobras (PBR -2.5% ) said late yesterday that the company would not immediately raise fuel prices in response to the weekend attack on Saudi oilfields.

Bolsonaro said he was told by PBR CEO Roberto Castello Branco that while fuel prices set by the company tend to follow international prices, the recent rise in oil prices is "atypical."

Shortly after Bolsonaro's remarks, PBR said it would not adjust fuel prices for now but would observe market conditions in the coming days and make a decision on prices at the appropriate time.

Investors are always wary of potential political interference at PBR; in May 2018, Brazil's government forced the company to cut fuel prices in response to a major truckers strike, causing shares to sell off.