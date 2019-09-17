Cracker Barrel leans on higher pricing
Sep. 17, 2019 11:14 AM ETCracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL)CBRLBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL) is up 3.22% after full-year guidance surprised to the upside.
- The restaurant operator expects FY20 revenue of $3.15B to $3.20B vs. $3.14B consensus off comparable sales growth of around 1%.
- CBRL management notes that both prices (+3.6%) and traffic (+0.2%) increased in FQ4, a feat not easily pulled off in the restaurant sector the last few quarters. "We believe our fiscal 2020 business plans will help build on our momentum and support long-term value creation," notes CEO Sandra Cochran.
- Previously: Cracker Barrel EPS beats by $0.20, beats on revenue (Sept. 17)
- Previously: Cracker Barrel +3% on earnings beat (Sept. 17)