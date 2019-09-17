Cracker Barrel leans on higher pricing

  • Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL) is up 3.22% after full-year guidance surprised to the upside.
  • The restaurant operator expects FY20 revenue of $3.15B to $3.20B vs. $3.14B consensus off comparable sales growth of around 1%.
  • CBRL management notes that both prices (+3.6%) and traffic (+0.2%) increased in FQ4, a feat not easily pulled off in the restaurant sector the last few quarters. "We believe our fiscal 2020 business plans will help build on our momentum and support long-term value creation," notes CEO Sandra Cochran.
