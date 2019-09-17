VirTra announces $1.7M expansion order from U.S. Department of Homeland Security

VirTra (VTSI -1% ) received a $1.7M fixed-price delivery order for simulators, services, and equipment from U.S. Department of Homeland Security for Customs and Border Protection.

Under the terms of this expansion order, VirTra will provide Customs and Border Protection with additional simulators, as well as accessories and new, custom content specifically created to meet the agency’s training needs.

This order is part of a previously announced Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract. VirTra expects to recognize revenues from this expansion order over the coming year.