Boeing forecasts China will need 8K-plus new planes by 2038

Boeing (BA +0.4% ) predicts China will soon become the world's largest aviation market and need 8,090 new planes over the next 20 years, worth nearly $1.3T based on current list prices.

Associated services to maintain fleets will be even larger at $1.6T, meaning nearly $3T worth of business could be up for grabs.

Broken down, Boeing projects China will need 5,960 new single-aisle airplanes through 2038, representing 74% of total new deliveries, while China's widebody fleet will need 1,780 new planes, tripling the country's current widebody fleet size.

Globally, Boeing forecasts $6.8T worth of airplane sales by 2038 with another $9.1T in services.